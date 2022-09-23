Sylvana Marie "Peggy" Crawford
September 16, 1926 ~ September 12, 2022
Sylvana Marie “Peggy” Crawford passed away Monday, September, 12th, 2022, in Delta, Colorado. She was 95 years old.
Peggy was born on September 16th, 1926 to Thuresia (Hoffbauer) and George Fields in Conifer, Colorado. Peggy graduated from Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado.
Peggy and Albert William Crawford were married in Raton, New Mexico on October 25th, 1949. They owned and operated a saw mill in Ohio City, Colorado. In their 40 years together they raised six children. Albert passed in December 12, of 1989.
Albert and Peggy had moved to the Delta area in 1972. She spent many hours in the lumber business and then as a foster grandparent at Lincoln Elementary School for nearly 12 years.
Peggy is survived by her children: John Clark Frazier of Cedaredge, CO; Peggy Sue Franks of Cory, CO; Cynthia Ann Greenough of Clifton, CO; William Scott Crawford of Bailey, CO; Dale Allan Crawford of Lubbock, TX; Andy Lee Crawford of Delta, CO; sister Ella Layne of Beresford SD; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; siblings and husband.
In lieu of flowers the family would enjoy cards with your favorite memory of our loved one. Send to 22390 F Rd, Delta, Colorado 81416
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
