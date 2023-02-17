Sylvia Delores Cogan of Delta, Colorado peacefully passed away on the night of February 3, 2023 at the prestigious age of 93.
Sylvia, homemaker extraordinaire, was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She always found ways to create amazing gardens, to host delicious family dinners, and to open her door for great conversations at the kitchen table.
She is preceded in death by husband, Dr. Leo Cogan, Freda Johnson and Richard Johnson her mother and father, and brothers Donald Johnson and Carl Johnson.
She is survived by her brother Dick(Eleanor) Johnson of Faith, South Dakota along with her four children Don(Kathy) Mattice of Hotchkiss, Sherry(Gerald) Roberts of Delta, Patty(Duffy) Sell of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Doug Mattice of Hotchkiss and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few precious great-great grandchildren.
You are welcome to attend her celebration of life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Taylor Funeral Home, 682 1725 Rd. Delta, CO.
