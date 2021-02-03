Sylvia LaDean Keeton Daniels
March 4, 1940 – January 26, 2021
Sylvia LaDean Keeton Daniels of Paonia passed away on January 26, 2021. She was 80. Sylvia was born to Raymond “Red” and Virgina Royer Keeton in Norwood, CO on March 4, 1940. She grew up in Norwood, where she graduated in 1958. She soon moved to California, where she met Wayne Daniels, who was stationed in the Navy. Wayne was from the neighboring town of Nucla, CO. Wayne and Sylvia were married in Norwood on April 12, 1960.
After Navy life, they returned to western Colorado, and Wayne found work at the Colorado Ute Power Plant in Nucla. Wayne’s career with Colorado Ute moved the family from Nucla to Montrose, and finally landing in Hayden, CO. Sylvia became a mom when they adopted their son Glenn in March of 1964; they had their daughter René in June of 1966.
Sylvia was a homemaker, an amazing mom, and an absolutely devoted Grandma. Sylvia worked in Steamboat and Hayden until she moved to Paonia in 1993, after her husband Wayne passed away. She enjoyed being a hands-on Grandma. She worked at various jobs in Paonia and made several friends along the way. Sylvia was a devoted friend and a caretaker at heart to many people. She loved to bake, cook and, of course, attend potlucks. She was a member of the Lutheran Immanuel Church in Paonia and loved her church family.
Sylvia was very proud of her pioneer-family history in Norwood. She would travel each year to Norwood on Memorial Day to honor them, until later in life when she could no longer make the trip.
Sylvia is survived by her brother, Sam Keeton (Roxie); her daughter, René Atchley (Jim Atchley Sr.); grandchildren, Justin Doolin, Wes Doolin (Illeha Martin), Joe Daniels, Heather Totzke (Scott Totzke), Julie Murillo, James Atchley Jr. (Jennifer), and Michella Atchley; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive her. Her parents, her husband Wayne, and her son Glenn, preceded Sylvia in death.
A family interment will take place in Norwood later in the spring.
