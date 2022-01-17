Teresa Bush
January 30, 1960 ~ January 7, 2022
A loving mother, grandmother, friend, and sister passed away on January 7, 2022. Teresa Ann Stewart (Goodfellow) was born on January 30, 1960.
Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crafts, watching crime documentaries, camping, and being outdoors. Back in her younger years, playing hacky sack with her kids and grandkids.
She will be reunited with her mother Lola Baker, father Bob Baker, her brother Jimmy James, son Cody Simpson, and with her longtime best friend and love of her life, Rick Goodfellow.
Teresa is survived by three children. Her daughter Donita (Adam) Behr, son Nik (Amanda) Goodfellow, and daughter Amber (CJ) Sample. Her four grandkids, Lindsey, Daniel, Autumn and Jaxson; 2 great grandkids William and Matthew. Her two brothers, Jeff Parry and Doran Parry.
A million times we’ve needed you, A million times we’ve cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts, you will hold a place, No one else will ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, You didn’t go alone. Part of us went with you.
We will always miss you. You will always be in our hearts. Thank you for being a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. We love you forever and a day. RIP MOM.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
