Teri Kuretich
September 25, 1961 — September 27, 2021
Teri Kuretich loving wife, mother, and grandmother of Paonia Co, passed away on September 27th, 2021, at Colorado Canyons Hospital in Fruita Co.
Teri was born September 25th, 1961, in Ann Arbor Michigan to Ken and Diane Richards. Diane proceeded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 40
years, Joseph Kuretich: her children Josh (Melissa) Kuretich: her daughter Jennifer (Tony) Wachowicz: Her grandchildren, Alexia, Zak, Hailey, Jacob,
and Hannah. her sisters Lisa Schemanske and Micki Thomas as well as her brother Bob Richards all of Michigan.
Teri loved spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite time of year especially driving along looking at the lights. She was an amazing mom
and grandma. Never missed a sports game or school concert. She loved her job at the Paonia Care Center where she was an activities assistant. She loved
and cherished her grandbabies. Teri will be missed by so many people that loved her and she touched so many lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
