Terry D. Hedrick
May 17, 1953 ~ January 24, 2022
Pastor Terry David Hedrick, age 68, walked through the gates of glory on January 24, 2022 following a brief illness. His wife of 50 years Karen (George) Hedrick and his children were by his side. Terry was born May 17, 1953 in Elkins, West Virginia, the son of David L. Hedrick (Virginia) and Dorothy Jean (Homer) Hedrick.
Terry attended Elkins High School (1969-71), graduated from Nazarene Bible College with a B.A. in Christian Counseling and a B.A. Pastoral Ministries (1999). Prior to his ministry career, Terry worked in construction as a heavy equipment mechanic. Terry pastored the First Church of the Nazarene in Bossier City, Louisiana, was a chaplain at Angola Prison, and served Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene in Delta, Colorado. He was instrumental in planting several cowboy churches along the Western Slope of Colorado.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Crystal Arbogast. Surviving are his siblings, Sharron and husband Grover Jackson of Elkins, WV, Barbara and husband Gary Smith of Elkins, WV, Beverly Hinchman and companion Rob Sturdivant of Belington, WV, Greg Hedrick and companion Sonya Pension of Montrose, WV, Marilyn and husband Kenneth Powers of Elkton, VA, Don Gibson and companion Tracy Walker of Elkins, WV, Becky Coberly and companion Joe Andrews of Lake Wales, FL, Mike Gibson and wife Linda of Baltimore, MD, and Nancy and husband David Mankamyer of Summerset, PA.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children Jessica and husband Brandon de Leon of Blanco, TX, Madonna and husband David of Gateway, CO, Lisa and husband Lawrence Bejarano of Hotchkiss, CO, Todd and wife Lydia Hedrick of Salem, MO, and Samuel Hedrick of Delta, CO. Terry was proud to be “Pap” to his 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel like family. He loved Jesus and delivering the gospel. Terry touched the hearts of all who knew him. He always looked forward to each Christmas season. He brought Santa to life for all the children (young and old). Terry loved and was proud of all of his children and grandchildren. We are all truly going to miss his earthly presence. We do know without a doubt all of heaven knew when he arrived.
Service of Remembrance will be held at Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene 1721 H Road, Delta, CO at 11:00 am Saturday, January 29, 2022. Reception will follow at First Baptist Church 1250 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO.
In lieu flowers, please consider donating to Terry Hedrick Memorial Fund. https://gofund.me/b65b286a
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
