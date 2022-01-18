Terry Dean Liddell
March 26, 1966 - January 14, 2022
Terry Dean Liddell, age 55, of Fruita, Colorado, left this world for his Heavenly home January 14, 2022.
Terry was born March 26, 1966, to Donald and Jenice Liddell in Delta, Colorado, the youngest of four children.
Terry attended school in Olathe, Colorado. He lived several years in Garfield, AR where his children were raised. He then returned to Colorado. Terry’s passions included his strong Christian faith, Hunting, Fishing, watching football and all things outdoors. Terry’s truest love that he showed every minute of every day was his love for family and friends. He simply glowed and had the hugest smile on his face whenever he was with his children and grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jenice Liddell, two brothers, Kevin and Donny Liddell. Terry is survived by his Fiancé, Dawn Marino, his children Christopher Liddell (Kimberly) of Rogers, AR, Terry Dean Liddell, Jr (Aleasha) of Grand Junction, CO and Kayla Liddell (Troy) of Rogers, AR as well as a sister, Debra Liddell McCollough of Fruita, CO. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Terry was employed by Dr. Lewis in Fruita, Colorado and greatly loved by his co-workers.
Terry was an outgoing, giving person. Anytime someone needed a favor of any kind Terry was the first one there. He was well versed in the Bible and therefore officiated several memorial services and even officiated several weddings. He had an approachable air about him. Everyone wanted to know him and be his friend. Terry was one of a kind and anyone lucky enough to cross his path carried his precious footprints in their heart.
There is not enough room to name all the wonderful things about Terry here. Just know, if ever there was a perfect human, Terry was as close as they come. He will be greatly missed and will remain in the hearts of many forever.
Information on Celebration of Life pending.
