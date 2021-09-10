Thelma (Blackmore) Bannon
November 22, 1930- August 5, 2021
Thelma Fay Bannon, 90, former longtime resident of Cedaredge, passed quietly in her sleep in Fresno, California on August 5, 2021.
Thelma is survived by local residents: nephew Brent Blackmore, his wife Barbara & their family, niece Brenda (Blackmore) Kiteley & her daughter Shanda, the friends she considered to be family Matt & Rita Bradshaw, and Scott & Nancy Shepard.
She is predeceased by her sisters Elsie Grubbs, Rose Duncan, & Barbara Bannon and their spouses, her brothers Bernus, Earl, Archie, Carl, and Harlan Blackmore and their spouses, as well as dear friends John Miley, and Leone and Bill Hamilton.
A celebration of her life was held with family in California and she will be laid to rest next to her sister Rose Duncan in Coarsegold, California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.