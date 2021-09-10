Thelma (Blackmore) Bannon

      Thelma (Blackmore) Bannon

        November  22, 1930- August 5, 2021

 

Thelma Fay Bannon, 90, former longtime resident of Cedaredge, passed quietly in her sleep in Fresno, California on August 5, 2021.  

 Thelma is survived by local residents: nephew Brent Blackmore, his wife Barbara & their family, niece Brenda (Blackmore) Kiteley & her daughter Shanda, the friends she considered to be family Matt & Rita Bradshaw, and Scott & Nancy Shepard.

 She is predeceased by her sisters Elsie Grubbs, Rose Duncan, & Barbara Bannon and their spouses, her brothers  Bernus, Earl, Archie, Carl, and Harlan Blackmore and their spouses, as well as dear friends John Miley, and Leone and Bill Hamilton.

A celebration of her life was held with family in California and she will be laid to rest next to her sister Rose Duncan in Coarsegold, California. 