Theodore (Ted) P. Hotchkiss
December 12, 1962 ~ August 10, 2022
Theodore (Ted) P. Hotchkiss, age 59, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Grand Junction after a short illness. Born December 12, 1962, to Dick and Janice Hotchkiss, Ted grew up in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1981. Being outdoors and working for himself are things he valued and enjoyed. Ted would make ranching and farming his life. He enjoyed his cattle and could grow some of the best hay you ever saw. His knowledge of ranching and farming were unsurpassed.
He started his custom haying business (High Country Custom) a week out of high school, alongside his bother Zach, working and putting up hay throughout Delta County. One thing is for sure- when Ted was done planting and working in a field, it was a beautiful sight. As a kid Ted would help his parents work their cattle and mend fence on Kebler Pass. Ted was a prankster. He also loved four-wheeling, spending the spring fixing fences on Kebler, horseback riding (in his younger years), hiking on Kebler, learning and sharing local history and attending family gatherings. His favorite holiday was Christmas and especially enjoyed celebrating family birthdays.
In addition to his place on Rogers Mesa, that once belonged to Enos T. Hotchkiss, he also made a home on Kebler Pass. Ted loved the mountains and spending time there with family. Anytime you spent with Ted, you treasured, as he would always make it unforgettable and special.
Ted is survived by his dad, Dick Hotchkiss; sisters, Shelli (Dan) Kunde and Debbie Tribble; brother, Zach (Jeanetta) Hotchkiss; nephews, Seth (Courtney Rodwell) Tribble, Jake (Alicia) Tribble, JT (Annavah) Hotchkiss; and nieces, Nana Kunde and Chelsea Hotchkiss. There are also numerous great nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Hotchkiss; grandparents, Enos and Alice Hotchkiss and Jesse and Agnita Ensley; his aunt, Sharon Starr; uncle, Robert (Bob) Starr; brother-in-law, Rod Tribble; and nephew, Pasquinel T. Kunde. Ted was a good neighbor to his fellow farmers and ranchers and a true treasure to his family, and this world will be a little less bright without him.
