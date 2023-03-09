Thomas Abeyta passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the age of 62.
Thomas was born October 27, 1960 in Delta, Colorado to Leo Abeyta and Toni (Sena) Abeyta. He was one of eight children.
He was born and raised in Delta, Colorado and graduated from Delta High School in 1979. He then entered the Army in June of 1979 and was on active duty for 4 years while stationed in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He would remain in the reserves for 2 more years. He really enjoyed his time on leave in the military and got to see many different sites.
Thomas grew up going to the cabin with his Dad and family, and spending a great deal of time at Doughspoon Reservoir on Grand Mesa. He enjoyed his time in the Boy Scouts and got the opportunity to travel to Canada sparking his love for seeing new things in far away places. He was the maintenance supervisor for the Rocky Mountain Academy of Arts & Design in Denver, Colorado, for 32 years and enjoyed his work. When not working you could bet he was either hunting, fishing or camping. Thomas also had a love for, baseball, NASCAR and football, especially, the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings. Most of all, Thomas loved his family.
He is survived by his mother Toni Alires, sisters Linda Torrez, Patricia (Kevin) Geary, Christina (Bill) Bouts, Sandra (Rocky) Pollock and brother, Timothy Abeyta and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Leo Abeyta, brothers Richard and Zachary Abeyta.
Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 628 Meeker Street in Delta, CO. Military burial to follow at Mesa View Cemetery 660 1725 Road, Delta, CO.
