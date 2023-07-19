memorial birds

Timothy James Foxx

July 20, 1965 — July 5, 2023

 

 

Timothy James Foxx passed away on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, at hsi residence in Cedaredge, Colorado.  He was 57 years old.

Tim was born on July 20, 1965, to Johann E (Young) and Johnny Foxx in Marshville, NC.

Tim is survived by his son David Foxx and daughters Aimee Foxx, Kacey Foxx, and Ashley Foxx.

