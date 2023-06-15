Timothy John Sanchez
June 1, 1972 ~ June 3, 2023
Timothy (Tim) John Sanchez passed away unexpectantly at his home on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023. He was 51 years old.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel, 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado.
Tim was born on June 1st, 1972 in Delta, Colorado. Tim attended schools in Delta and Hotchkiss. While in high school he was a 2 time state qualifier in wrestling.
Just out of high school Tim went to work for Meadow Gold and worked there until the plant closed its’ doors. He then went to work for Frack Shack working in the oil fields traveling all over the U.S.. Tim wanted to be closer to home, his family and friends, so he went to work for West Elk Coal Mine in Somerset, Colorado until his death. Tim was known by many as the “Hoodie guy”, as he would be wearing his hoodie, shorts and sandals year-round.
Tim was very active and loved hunting, playing golf, riding his razor, playing pool and cornhole.
Tim is survived by a son, Tyler, a daughter Alicia, his father Pete and stepmother Sharon Sanchez, two sisters, Pauline (Ron) Applegate, Amy (Will) Soto, many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog Junior.
Tim was preceded in death by his biological mother, Lillian Stevenson, two brothers; Patrick and Pete Sanchez, grandparents Rudy and Eva Garcia, Julian and Lucy Sanchez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.