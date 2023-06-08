Toni Ann Colby (Blair)
November 13, 1956 — May 18, 2023
After a long battle with cancer, Toni passed away peacefully at HopeWest in Grand Junction May 18, 2023. She was 66.
Toni Ann (Blair) Colby was born Nov. 13, 1956, to Talton and Betty Blair in Goodland, Kansas. Moving to Montrose at a young age where she spent her childhood, she graduated from Montrose High School in 1975. She attended Mesa College for two and a half years and received an associate degree and soon after moved to Delta where she began work at Delta County Memorial Hospital as an X-ray technologist in May 1978. Throughout her career her work included bone density scanning, ultrasound, and, in the last several years, mammography until her recent retirement.
She married Doug Colby, her high school sweetheart, on Sept. 22, 1979, and was a wonderful wife of 43 years, mother of two daughters and sons-in-law, and NaNa to four precious grandchildren.
When not working, Toni enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, fishing, seeing nature, and spending time outdoors and traveling. She loved playing games and cards.
Toni was noted for her kind, compassionate care and her smile and the laughter which surrounded her. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and loved one, but surely greeted in her new home in heaven.
She is survived by her spouse; two daughters and their families, Stephanie (Aaron) Cooper and Kaylee and Cora Leigh, of Denver, and Julie (Andrew) Grimm and Clayton and Jordan of Delta; a sister-in-law, Kay Martinez, and her son Jeremy; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Jan) Colby and Grady (Denean) Colby; three nieces and three nephews and their families.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, a sister-in-law, Reva Colby, and a brother-in-law, Sam Martinez.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Delta Christian Church, 795 1600 Road. A short graveside service will follow at Delta City Cemetery, followed by a potluck dinner at Delta Christian Church. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Toni’s name to Delta Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Delta Christian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.