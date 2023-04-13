Tracy Lee Pagone
June 3, 1967 ~ April 4, 2023
Tracy Lee Pagone passed away Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, at HopeWest Hospice’s Grand Junction Care Center with family at his side. He was 55 years old.
Services will be held at the Hotchkiss Elk’s Lodge on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at 11:00 am.
Tracy was born on June 3rd, 1967, in Grants, New Mexico to Donna Lynn (Morlang) and Ralph Eugene Pagone. They moved to the Hotchkiss area when Tracy was very little. Tracy then continued in the Hotchkiss area graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1985.
Tracy traveled as a surveyor where he eventually found his chosen career path as a miner working and mastering coal mining at the Oxbow mine. Once he left the mining industry, he spent the remainder of his career traveling with Lightworks Fiber. When he wasn’t working, Tracy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed his work at the mines and was one of the preferred Long-Wall miner operators at Oxbow. He enjoyed jokes and joking with his buddies. He loved his family and spending time with the grandkids. They reminisced about his hands and how he sure could get a good pinch, even with no thumbs.
Tracy is survived by his loving wife Teresa of Hotchkiss; daughter Amber (Tyler) Gillenwater of Hotchkiss; stepsons: Dale Greer of Hotchkiss and David Greer of Delta; parents: Mother Donna Pagone of Olathe, Father Ralph (Janet) Pagone of Paonia; brothers Edward (Gail) Pagone of Texas, and Terry (Michelle “Sheila”) Pagone of Hotchkiss; five grandchildren Krystal, Lillie, Lana, Sabastion, Caizlee, and one soon to arrive; also one great-grandchild Alex. Multiple Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death: grand-parents, numerous aunts, and uncles.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HopeWest, Hotchkiss Fire Department, or Elks Lodge in Hotchkiss, CO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.