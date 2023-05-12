Troy Phillips
October 7, 1969 ~ April 25, 2023
Troy Phillips passed away at age 53 on Wednesday, April 25th after battling pancreatic cancer. Troy was born on October 7th, 1969, to Fred and Judy Phillips in Colville, Washington. He grew up in Northport Washington and graduated from Northport High School in 1989. He married Margaret, his high school sweetheart on May 29th, 1993, but celebrated being together for 38 years. He took great joy in bartending in the local bar and cooking for Onion Creek School. When he was not working, he enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter and coaching the Northport girls’ softball team. He cherished spending quality time with friends and family, and you could always catch him at the local tavern playing darts and pool. Troy is survived by his beloved wife Margaret; his 3 children Deserae, Trevor, and Siera; his sisters Vicki and Lisa; his 2 grandkids Jayden and Aubriella. Troy was preceded in death by his parents Judy and Fred and his sister Tammy.
