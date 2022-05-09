Twila Christina Hillis
September 9, 1928 - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Twila Christina Hillis passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 93 years old.
Twila was born on September 9, 1928, to Anna Christina (Marquardt) and Elmer John Conger in Nebraska. The family made their way to Kansas and then settled in Colorado where Twila attended school and later in life she earned her GED. She spent 85 years on the Western Slope of Colorado.
In 1946, Twila married the love of her life James F Hillis. They made their home in the Cedaredge area and had three boys. They worked hand in hand on the ranch. The calves and the milk cows put the kids through school.
Twila collected many things, arrowheads were one of her favorites, she enjoyed crocheting and always loved to travel. Alaska was one of her favorite destinations. When not milking the cows and enjoying hobbies, she enjoyed the Rebekahs and was the Grand Matriarch for a time. She also was part of the Surface Creek Cowbells and the Surface Creek Woman’s Saddle Club.
Twila is survived by her sons: Kenneth Eugene (Gwen) Hillis of Cedaredge, CO, Thomas Gerald (Ann) Hillis of Washington State, Donald Glen (Sharron) Hillis of Whale Pass, Alaska; and grandchildren Bruce, Denise, Lakota, Cody, Mary, Rainey, Guy, Craig, Happy, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Twila is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gale, loving husband James, and grandson Quinten.
Her service will be at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.