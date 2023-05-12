Upton "Don" Young
July 27, 1941 - April 27, 2023
Don, was a retired Coal Miner from Cypress Minerals Twenty Mile Orchard Valley Coal Company. He was a Certified Electrician and Master Mechanic for 24 years. He was especially proud of winning the 1991 Presidents Safety Award at Cypress. He was also acknowledged and awarded many times over the years with Mine, Health and Safety Awards.
Don's love of life didn't come to an end with his passing. He went to his Eternal Home at 3:20pm on April 27, 2023 at the age of 81, after courageously battling a short period of time with multiple organ failure and internal bleeding. He was surrounded by many loved ones, near and far, who will continue to honor his legacy ~ by living their lives to the fullest.
He was born at home, in Denver, CO to his parents, Arthur Young and Verna (Osborne) Young, on July 27, 1941. He was one of eight children born to his parents and also had a half sister. He would always say; "My poor Mom, had her hands full with all of us kids under foot and pulling on her apron strings," with a chuckle and a grin.
Don met his little Sweetheart, Judy (Lacy) Young of Littleton, CO at a Sock Hop, in Englewood, CO (where he grew up), in 1958. It was love at first sight, as he would fondly recall with a twinkle in his eyes ~ with her Poodle Skirt and Pink Bows, in her hair, as she fluttered her eye lashes at him. They married on September 19, 1960. They loved and supported one another, in every faucet of life and especially enjoyed "flipping houses" and making them beautiful. Together, they had two children; Mark and Pami.
He was a loving and dedicated son, brother, nephew, husband, daddy, grandaddy, uncle, son and brother-in-law, to his family and loved ones. He also provided love, strength, character, encouragement and solid, sound advice, to those he loved and cared for.
Don loved spending time with his family, tinkering in his shop and really enjoyed going to Estate and Yard Sales. He was a dedicated Broncos Fan, avid fisherman, hunter and absolutely loved the great outdoors. His hobbies were collecting vintage cars and trucks, guitars, antiques and guns. He also loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for his wife and family.
Don, is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 62 years, Judy (Lacy) Young, his children, son; Mark (Stacie) Young, daughter; Pami (Young) Wolf, sister; Pat (Young) Smith, four grand children; Cody Wolf, Cortney (Sam) McKinley, Whitney (Jay) Young and Christopher Young, as well as three great grandchildren; Jaymz, Easton and Paisley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Verna Young, brothers; Art, Tom, Dave, Paul and Joe, his little sister; Barbie and half sister; Jean. His in-laws; Charles and Evelyn (O'Brien) Lacy, brother and sister in-laws; Al Lacy and Barbie (Lacy) Swisher.
A Funeral Service will be held for Don on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3pm at The Chapel Of The Cross of Pioneer Town, in Cedaredge, CO. A Graveside Service to follow immediately after, at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Don's favorite Charities; St. Jude Children's
