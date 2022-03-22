Venetta Louise Ackerson
Feb. 8, 1932 - Feb. 17, 2022
Venetta L. Ackerson, longtime resident of Hotchkiss, Colo. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Delta Health in Delta. She was 90 years of age.
A graveside funeral service for Venetta will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss with Pastor James Conley officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service on Thursday, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. At the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Hotchkiss, CO.
Venetta Louise Stewart was born on Feb. 8, 1932 in Monte Vista, Colo. to William T. and Venetta Stewart. She spent her childhood in Crestone, Colo. and received her education at Moffit, Colo. She had been a resident of Hotchkiss since 1964, coming from the San Luis Valley.
She was a licensed practical nurse and a homemaker. She married Frank M. Sickles, and he passed away in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 2, 1971. On April 5, 1986 she married Harlan “Bruce” Ackerson in Las Vegas, NV. Bruce passed on March 13, 1999 in Eckert.
Venetta was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Hotchkiss. She also played piano at the First Baptist Church in Hotchkiss. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, enjoyed piano playing, loved cats and enjoyed social events and traveling with her husband.
Venetta is mother to six sons: Chuck (Abby) Sickles of Crawford; Chris (Rosemary) Sickles of Cory; Danny (Katie) Sickles of Austin; Victor Sickles of Hotchkiss; Mason Sickles (Jeanette) of Hotchkiss; and Mike (Pat) Patton of Wichita, KS. In addition, she has 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by one grandchild a sister and 2 brothers.
