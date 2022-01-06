Vera June Gallob
September 19, 1940 ~ December 28, 2021
Vera June Gallob was born September 19, 1940 to Harrison and June (Farmer) Weller in La Junta, Colorado. They moved to Palisade Colorado when she was 5, later to Paonia, Colorado
Vera married Mathew (Bill) Gallob the love of her life on July 23, 1958. In 1960 their first child was born – Rocky Mathew, in 1963 they had a girl, Sandra June. Vera attended college in California and later passed her foreman’s test for construction boss. Vera spent 10 years in charge of the Wilson-Head American Legion Post #95 Food Pantry in Paonia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, love of her life Bill, son Rocky, a nephew and niece. Survived by Sandra (John) George; brother Charlie (Anita) Weller; sister Janet (Ken) Stroud; 4 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.
Wilson-Head American Legion Post #95 in Paonia will be hosting a lunch following the service. Everyone is welcome to attend and share your favorite memories of Vera with her family and loved ones.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
