Verda V. Hines
October 12, 1922 ~ October 24, 2022
Verda V. Hines went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of October 24, 2022, at the age of 100.
Verda was born on October 12, 1922, to Joseph and Delia Johnson in Crowley, Colorado. She spent most of her life in Delta, Colorado.
On December 27, 1938, in Electra, Texas she married George P. Hines. To this union of 69 years, five children were born.
Verda was among many things a farm wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, feeding, and spending time with her family. She was an active member of Rivers Church, teaching Sunday School for many years.
Verda is survived by her children; daughter Ladell (Ted) Britain, son Randy (Cheryl) Hines, and daughters-in-law Sharon Hines and Beaulah Faye Hines all of Delta, ten grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and thirteen great-great grandchildren.
Verda was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Hines, three sons: Jerry, Larry, and Kenny Hines and a great grandson, Gannon Hines.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Verda’s memory to Hope West or Rivers Church.
The celebration of Verda’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Delta City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
