Vicki Jo Pope
September 30, 1954 ~ February 6, 2023
Vicki Jo Pope passed away unexpectantly on February 6th, 2023 at Delta Health Hospital. She was 68 years old.
“Jo” as those who knew her, was born in Shelbyville, Indiana on September 30th, 1954, to Wanda Herrin and Charles Gillis. The family would move to Colorado during her teen years. She graduated from Aurora Hinkley High School where she excelled in gymnastics.
Jo married Roy Pope July 2nd, 1981. Jo was the Librarian at Delta High School for years. She truly enjoyed helping students and encouraging the students to read. In her younger days she played and coached softball. Jo enjoyed going to the movies, reading romance novels, and was quite the tole painter. She was a member of the Emblem Club at the Elks Club in Delta.
Jo is survived by her husband Roy of Delta, CO, daughter Davita Marchbanks (Justin) of Gustavus, Alaska, and grandchildren, Kenny, and Jesse Marchbanks, two sisters: Sherry (Tom) Hanson of Montana, and Susan Ford of Virginia. Jo was preceded in death by her parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.