Viola Nadine Ray
December 11, 1921 ~ December 28, 2022
Viola Ray, celebrated resident of Cedaredge, Colorado, passed away in her home on the morning of December 28, 2022. Without fanfare and with the apparent intention typical of her – that to not cause undue distress – awoke, turned off her alarm and went back to sleep.
Born on December 11, 1921, in Pershing, Colorado, Viola grew up outside of McCoy, Colorado, the middle child of Martin and Pauline Schomers. It was in this rural ranching/farming landscape where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Nathan Ray.
Viola, being a woman with a perspective common to her generation, “never thought of doing anything else” but raising a family with Nathan by her side. Beginning this adventure in the environs of McCoy, Taponas and the Yampa Valley, the 2nd World War set the stage for migration: Nathan to an army communications post in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, while Viola and firstborn Diana went to mother Pauline’s in suburban Denver.
Viola lived beyond her husband of 53 years with Nathan passing in Cedaredge on New Year’s Eve 1993. The legacy of her simple, unadorned yet delightful nature lives on, embodied in the seven children she and Nathan bore into the world, their 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren still being counted as they arrive.
Viola also lived beyond a second love in the guise of her forever fiancé John Steele who danced his way into her heart. They bowled, fished, gardened and played cards like there was no tomorrow until John passed on. Viola found a warm and enduring second family in the hearts of John’s children.
During Viola’s years in Cedaredge, she became a common attraction on Main Street, scuttling to and from the post office with her friend Marguerite to whom Viola “was like a second mother”. Often they would be seen on the bench outside of Molly’s On Main and T’s soaking up the sun.
A member of the garden club and a faithful volunteer at the Methodist church thrift store, she was counted on to make the coffee and bring cookies which she had baked for as long as her children can remember. Viola was an uncommonly warm and accepting spirit in this world and the world would do well to embody some of that spirit.
Her direct family - Diana, Larry and wife Sharon, Beverly and husband Don, Linda, Gary, Cheryl with husband Don and Kristi with husband Mark - invite you to a service in honor of Viola at the Cedaredge Methodist Church, Friday, January 6, 2023, 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.