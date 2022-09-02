Violet Ranstrom
May 16, 1931 ~ August 17, 2022
Violet Ranstrom of Paonia left this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2022 surrounded by family in her home.
Artist, gardener and faithful Lutheran, Violet Schmalzriedt was born in Detroit, Ml on May 16, 1931. In 1949, she married Philip Williamson and happily raised their two children Stephan and Jeannette while on an ever westward journey. They long resided in Broomfield, CO and later divorced.
Violet married Ray Lee Ranstrom in 1970 and embarked on the time of her life;
traveling, mineral collecting and exploring the back country of the mountain west.
After being widowed in 2006, Violet took one more step west to Paonia where she spent many happy years reading, gardening, painting and working embroidery.
Violet is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jen and Bill Brunner, of Paonia, and by her step son Ray Ranstrom of Edmonds, WA and by her son-in-law David Salas of Altus, OK along with neices, nephews and grands.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Lee Ranstrom and by her son Stephan Williamson and her daughter-in-law Paddi Salas.
Donations would be welcome by Hope West Hospice who took care of her body and Immanuel Lutheran Church who took care of her spirit.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Violet Ranstrom please visit our Sympathy Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.