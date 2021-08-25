Virginia Harding
April 10, 1922 ~ August 21, 2021
Virginia Harding passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a former nurse, voracious reader, and world traveler.
Born in April of 1922 to Hazel (McDowell) and Leon Overbay, Virginia grew up on a ranch in Delta County along with her brother Charles and her sister Helen Jurca. As a girl, she would help set camp for her father and other cowboys when they moved the cattle up to graze on Grand Mesa.
As a young woman, Virginia left Delta for Denver to attend nursing school at St. Joseph's Hospital, which she completed in 1943. That same year, she married Robert (Bob) Harding (her high school sweetheart) in Delta on May 24th. Throughout the years, she would often comment on his soulful eyes and the compassion he had for others.
The young couple’s first child Tom, would be born during World War II while Virginia’s husband was away in the Navy. Once reunited, the three of them moved to Englewood, CO where Bob had a job with Gates Rubber Company. In Englewood, Virginia gave birth to their daughter Janet.
In 1964, when Tom was off to college, Gates Rubber Company moved Bob, Virginia and Janet to Brussels Belgium. Happily, Virginia and Bob took advantage of the relocation and traveled all over Europe to learn about the various cultures and cuisines. Virginia worked to learn French, but as an avid and quick reader, she would occasionally go to the airport to buy books in English. Both of them became active in the American Protestant Church of Brussels.
In 1976 Bob’s job at Gates again moved them, but this time to Brantford Ontario, which was closer to family and again provided new destinations for the couple to explore. Virginia and Bob welcomed visits with both Tom’s and Janet’s families, which allowed Virginia the opportunity to dote on her grandchildren.
Virginia returned to Delta when Bob retired in 1982 and they became very involved in the United Methodist Church and the community. When the church burned in 1993, they both worked hard to help with its restoration.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brother, Charles; and her granddaughter, Shona St. John.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Helen Jurca; her children: Tom (Daphne) Harding of Delta, CO and Janet St. John of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren: DeAnn Baker, Brad Harding, and Robert St. John; and four great grandchildren: Ethan and Andrew Baker and Sydney and Ryan St. John.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at Delta United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 31st, at 2:00with Pastor Tom Hazelwood officiating. In lieu of flowers, Virginia’s family requests that donations be made to the Delta United Methodist Church, HopeWest of Colorado, or the Delta County Libraries.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
