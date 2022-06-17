Virginia Ruth Anderson
August 27, 1923 - May 13, 2022
Virginia Ruth Anderson passed away May 13th, 2022, at Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 98 years old.
Virginia was born on August 27th, 1923, to Zelda Irene (Hilton) and Lloyd Emery Abbot in Guymon, Oklahoma. The family moved to a homestead in the Hutchinson, Kansas area. She attended a small schoolhouse in the area and received her diploma in the early 1940’s. Soon after her graduation she married Leon Rein on March 7, 1941 in Kansas. There they started their family with two sons. Then her husband Leon passed away. She attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Kansas, where she later met Murl Anderson, and they married in 1973, beginning a new chapter.
Virginia’s chosen career path was in the medical field as a nurse. When she was not working, she enjoyed BINGO, dancing and reading books. She had a few things she collected, but she liked her baby dolls. Above all, she enjoyed her time with family!
Virginia is survived by her son Jim (Anna) Rein of Brighton, CO; two daughters Angela K Rein of Paonia, CO and Mylissa Rein of Hays, KS; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Alan, Harold and Floyd Abbot; sisters, Darleen Oldennedly and Winny; sons Dennis Rein and Lynn Rein; daughter Donna Herl; husband Leon Rein and husband Murl Anderson.
