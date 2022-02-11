Vivian Elaine Price
May 7, 1945 ~ January 21, 2022
Vivian Elaine (Owen) Price, 76 of Polson Rd. Crawford, CO died Friday morning at her home. She was born May 7, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Kirby and Mary Elizabeth Boyle Owen. The family moved to Michigan where Vivian lived until 1979.
On June 20, 1964, Vivian married the love of her life, Jerry Leroy Price in Dowagiac, Michigan. Vivian and Jerry had 2 daughters. They were blessed with the honor and privilege of celebrating over 45 years of love and marriage together until Jerry’s death in 2009.
Vivian was a stay-at-home mom before going to work at Rudy’s Manufacturing in Dowagiac Michigan. She also worked as a switchboard operator at Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, Michigan. Vivian was very involved with working beside Jerry on many ranches here in Colorado as well as with their hot air ballooning adventures before & after settling in Crawford in the mid-80’s. Vivian spent her last years of working outside the home at Tyler’s County Store in Crawford, Colorado.
Vivian enjoyed life and was known for her sense of humor. She loved God, her family and friends, and enjoyed crafting, reading, playing games and traveling. She was especially proud of her great-grandson Jameson.
Vivian is survived by two daughters: Edie Diane (David) Brumley of Buford, GA and Veronica Lynn (Gordy) Tyler of Crawford, CO, her beloved niece Lora Lee Ely of Crawford, CO, one granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Brumley of Buford, GA, one great grandson Jameson David Ables of Buford, GA, and many “adopted” daughters. One sister Sherron Price of Dowagiac, MI, and two brothers James Owen of Fruita, CO, and Edward Owen of Dowagiac, MI.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry LeRoy Price of Crawford, CO, her parents, Thomas K. and Mary E. Owen, one brother Thomas Owen of Clifton, Co and one sister Rose Sherk of Dowagiac, MI.
Services will be at Saddle Mountain Fellowship, 3842 Stearman Lane Crawford, CO Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 PM with visitation starting at 1 PM, Pastor Jerry Dutton will be officiating. There will be a meal and fellowship at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in her name to either Wounded Warrior Project or Saddle Mountain Fellowship. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
