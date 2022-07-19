Walter Ross Ryan
December 9, 1938 ~ July 10, 2022
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Walter Ross Ryan, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Montrose, CO. He was 83 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in
Delta, Colorado with Pastor Shane Kier officiating. Interment will follow in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Walter Ross Ryan was born on December 9, 1938 in La Jolla California, to James Walter and Louthella (Cole) Ryan. Walter attended schooling in Delta, CO
On August 11, 1956, Walter married the love of her life, Betty Joan Kearns in Cory, Colorado. This couple celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Walter loved to fish, camping and visiting with family and friends.
Walter is survived by his two sons: Dean (Jan) Ryan of Cedaredge, Colorado and Bill (Rhona) Ryan of Dublin, Texas Colorado; a daughter, Jody Campbell of Montrose, Colorado; a sister, Alice of Utah; a brother: Bert Ryan (Arlene) of Clifton, CO; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; a son, Jim Ryan.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
