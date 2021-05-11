Of Crawford, CO, passed away on May 5, 2021. She was 89. She us survived by her husband Can, one sister, two brothers; two sons and two daughters-in-law, two daughters and one son-in-law, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-grreat grandchild. Service was to be held May 11th.
