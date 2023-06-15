Wanda Edvidge Jones
October 12, 1945 ~ June 4, 2023
Wanda Edvidge Jones was born in Denver, Colorado October 12, 1945 to D. C. Bodle and Edvidge Bodle (Cozzeta). She passed away June 4, 2023 at her home in Cedaredge.
She is survived by her husband, Kent of Cedaredge, brother Raymond, Thornton, son Kent Jones Jr. of Austin, CO, daughter Annette Keller (Scott) of Danbury, CT. Grand children Kent Jones III, Cierra Eyman, Jacob Keller, and Madison Keller, sister-in-law Dail Mehsling (Tom) of Byers, and sister-in-law Anita Hoffman of Arvada.
Wanda graduated from Westminster High School in 1963, became engaged to Kent Jones 12/10/1961, then married spending 22,456 days together. She worked for IBM, Boulder in varied roles in manufacturing and retired as a secretary in the programming center.
Funeral services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver on June 14th with viewing at 1:00, services at 2:00, and grave site services at 3:00.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity.
