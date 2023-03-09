Wanda Joanne Nichols
December 23, 1935 ~ February 20, 2023
W. Joanne Nichols passed away unexpectedly at Delta Health Hospital surrounded by her family on February 20th 2023. She was 87 years old.
Joanne was born December 23, 1935 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ora Jans and James Jensen. She was the youngest of seven children.
W. Joanne married the love of her life, Arthur Clyde Nichols on Valentine's Day in 1959. The couple had two children, Ron
Nichols of Montrose, Colorado, and Kimberly Belvill of Delta, Colorado. Joanne worked at the family operated business (Montrose Printing Center) for years as the Bookkeeper and office manager until she decided to retire four years ago. Joanne lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a friend. She was gifted with many talents. She was a very accomplished pianist, organist and accordion player. She loved her music and her faith. She spent many years of her life as a Sunday school teacher and a church pianist. Not only that Joanne was a musician, she also was bestowed with a "green thumb" when it came to gardening in which she also loved to spend some of her time..
Joanne is survived by her two children and three grandchildren. Her son Ron, his wife Novie and their daughter Micaiah. Her daughter, Kimberly her husband David and their two sons, Shaun Belvill and wife Stephanie, and Kenny Belvill.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, two brothers, her parents and her husband Arthur.
Services will be at 2:00pm, Friday, March 3rd , 2023 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel, 682 1725 Road. Delta CO
