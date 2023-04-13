Wayne Edward Curtis
September 22, 1950 ~ April 2, 2023
Wayne Edward Curtis passed away peacefully at home with family on April 2, 2023, at the age of 92 years old.
Wayne was born on September 22nd, 1930, in Englewood, Colorado. He grew up in Denver CO. Wayne worked hard in sales to provide for his family, which was the sole driving force in his life. His family came before all else. When Wayne was not working, he enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Wayne was also a gifted boxer, winning the Golden Gloves twice in his younger years.
Wayne is survived by his Grandson Michael Curtis and great grandchildren David Curtis and Jaikub Curtis.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his soul mate and wife of 58 years Vivian Curtis, his son John Curtis, daughter Vicki Curtis and three of his beloved sisters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.