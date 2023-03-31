William “Bill” Russell Whittaker
March 28, 1937 ~ March 18, 2023
William “Bill” Russell Whittaker passed away Saturday, March 18th, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 85 years old.
Bill was born on March 28th, 1937, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Henrietta Angeline (Minnesang – Finck) and James Frank Whittaker. He grew up in the Mesa County area, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1955. Soon after graduation ,Bill enlisted in the United States Navy. He humbly served our great country as a “Sea Bee!”
July 21st, 1961, Bill, and Kay Grant were married in Cedaredge, Colorado. They celebrated 61 years together when Kay went home December 31, 2022.
Bill was a lifelong learner. He was quite the fabricator and builder: he built his own airplane and had his pilot’s license, a Kit Fox Experimental two-seater – his call sign was “Kit Fox 8 Bravo Whiskey”; he built a 15’ Dory sail boat; and he worked with metal and wood regularly. Bill was part of a Horse and mule club. He was always an outdoorsman, he liked to hunt, fish, 4-wheel and still dirt biked into 84 years of age. He and a partner ran a guide and outfitter operation together. Bill and Kay loved traveling! Bill was a history buff and could definitely tell you the things that have taken place in the world. Bill never knew a stranger! Bill and Kay enjoyed their time in Arizona for the winters. He was a coin collector. Bill was always a reassuring guy; the type that would get you to think things through but would be a big supporter. He loved to read, he was a simple sort - no bells and whistles, just the black coffee type. Above all, he loved his time with family and the grandkids.
Bill is survived by his daughters: Christine Whittaker of Montrose, CO; Andrea (Fred) Judson of Palisade, CO; Sherri (Ed) Erler of Albuquerque, NM; brother Jim (Doris) Whittaker of Oregon and two grandchildren (Whitney and Colby).
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers: Glenn Whittaker and Arthur Finck; and his spouse Kay.
A Celebration of Life Picnic will be held for Bill and Kay at the Cedaredge Park on July 21, 2023 beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to Hope West Hospice: 195 Stafford Ln, Delta, CO 81416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.