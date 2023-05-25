William David Morris
March 7, 1938 ~ May 15, 2023
William David Morris, age 85, died Monday, May 2023, following a brief illness. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, and was the son of the late David Edward Morris and Mary Tate.
William graduated high school in Seattle, Washington. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served as SP4 from 1956 through 1959.
After serving in the Army, William eventually moved to Colorado. From 1963 to 1992, he was employed with the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. There he met his wife, Virginia. They were married on November 15, 1975. He adopted her two daughters, and they had a son together. On March 19, 2009, they renewed their wedding vows at St Ann Catholic Church in Deming, New Mexico.
One of William's greatest love was the outdoors. He spent many hours hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family. He taught his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. His other passion was traveling. Once retiring, he and his wife Virginia made several trips in their 5th wheel to Alaska and Canada. Once there was a snowflake, they would head south for the winter to hunt for rocks. They spent many winters in Deming, New Mexico.
William was a member of the Cedaredge Clowns, Numerous Rock Hounding Clubs, and Boy Scouts of America. He was a man of great faith and was a member of Saint Phillip Benizi Catholic Church.
William is survived by:
Daughter Theresa Alison (Bruce) of Denver their sons Brian (Erin), Taylor (Stephanie) Robert (Madison), 4 great grandchildren Pierce, Avery, Ben, and Warren.
Daughter Stephanie (David) of Aurora their son Michael (Lydia), son Davey, son Joey, and daughter Jenni.
Son William (Tracy) of Aurora their daughter Cassi and son William.
Mass will be held on May 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St Phillip Benizi Catholic Church located at 290 NW Cedar Ave., Cedaredge, CO 81413. A rosary service will be at 10:30 AM before the service and a lunch following the Mass.
A Military Inurnment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in July. Details will be forthcoming.
