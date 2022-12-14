William Kent Stahl
August 2, 1947 – December 1, 2022
William Kent Stahl passed away Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at HopeWest Hospice Care Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 75 years old.
Services will be held in the Spring/Summer 2023.
William was born on August 2nd, 1947, to Virginia Irene (Coder) and Virgil William Stahl in Delta, Colorado. He grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado graduating from Paonia High School in 1966. He stayed in the area but traveled around where work took him. William worked a variety of jobs including ski patrol at Sunlight Ski Area, as a carpenter, as an underground coal miner, as a ditch rider, and as a part time school bus driver. He had a love for cars so his chosen career was in car sales.
When he wasn’t working, William loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing tennis. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his dogs, cats, and horse.
William is survived by his two sons: Joe Stahl of Frederick, MD and Nick Stahl of Austin, TX; two daughters: Bonny Glenn (Anthony) of McKinney, TX and Emilee Stahl of Garland, TX; brother Fred (Mary) of Crawford, CO; sister Norma (Larry) Wilson of Indianapolis, IN and eight grandchildren (Wlliam, Isabella, Max, Rhett, Marlo, Noah, Zakury and Ezra).
William is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
