William Lambert Hillyard III
August 25, 1942 ~ June 2, 2022
William Lambert Hillyard III’s “ride” came for him on June 2, 2022, at his beloved ranch in Hotchkiss, CO. Family and friends will miss Will greatly as he heads out on this new adventure. He was 79 years old.
Will and his family wish to acknowledge the incredible support received from HopeWest, P.O. Box 24 Delta, CO. Contributions for such an amazing organization are always welcomed.
