William R. "Bill" Booth
William Roy “Bill” Booth, 90, passed away December 15 in the Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta, Colorado.
Bill was born in 1931 in Boise, Idaho, to Percy and Edith Booth. He grew up in the Eagle, Idaho, area and graduated from Eagle High School. He attended Boise Junior College and then served in the United States Army from 1952 – 1955. After being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho, where he met and married Patsy Lou Robinson in August, 1957, in Ketchum, Idaho. They were happily married for 64 years. After completing their college educations at Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, they started and nurtured the growth of their family, living in a series of homes: from Boise, Idaho; to Glenwood Springs and Littleton, Colorado; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Bill and Patsy, and their four children, all contributed to the building of their first home in Cedaredge, Colorado, in the late 1970s; they recently returned to live in Cedaredge with their youngest daughter Mary Shannon.
Bill supported his family as a licensed Civil Engineer and designed a number of public infrastructure projects in Arizona, Idaho, and Colorado, including a portion of Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Bill faithfully served the Catholic Church most of this his life, being ordained as Deacon May 25, 1974, in Phoenix, Arizona. In his role as Deacon, he served multiple Catholic dioceses (in Arizona, Idaho and Colorado) and served as Spiritual Director for the Cursillo (“little course”) movement both in Arizona and Colorado, an official spiritual renewal movement in the Catholic Church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patsy Booth, of Cedaredge, Colorado; son William “Rob” Booth of Sahuarita, Arizona; daughter Sheri-Lynn Kusic of Boise, Idaho; son Christopher Booth of Boise, Idaho; daughter Mary Shannon Booth of Cedaredge, Colorado; thirteen grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and sister Cora Lee Kleeberger of Vancouver, Washington.
Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 290 NW Cedar Ave., Cedaredge, Colorado, 81413, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedaredge Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church.
