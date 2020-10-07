William R. “Bob” Redmond
December 27, 1941 ~ October 1, 2020
Hotchkiss, Colorado resident, William “Bob” Redmond, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Delta County Memorial Hospital. He was 78 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Hotchkiss. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia.
William Robert was born on December 27, 1941 to Wilbert and Delores (Evans) Redmond in Bicknell, Indiana. He spent his childhood in Bicknell and Indianapolis graduating from high school in Indianapolis. After graduation, he attended Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
On May 30, 1983, Bob married Eva Christine (Holybee) Gladney at her parent’s home in Midway. Together they have resided in Hotchkiss since 2015 moving from Columbus, Montana.
Bob, a retired law enforcement officer, was also an ordained minister. He was a member of American Legion. As a member of National Tactical Officers Association, one of his greatest passions was providing tactical training to hundreds of the State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Eva “Chris” Redmond of Hotchkiss; his son, David Redmond of Northglenn; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sons: John Redmond and Dan Gladney.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
