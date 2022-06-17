Wilma Jackson
December 26, 1933 - May 14, 2022
Wilma Jackson died May 14, 2022 at Delta County Memorial Hospital. She was 88.
Wilma Joy Ferrier was born in Crawford on December 26, 1933, to Grant and Mamie (Watson) Ferrier. She attended school in Crawford and graduated from Crawford High in 1951. She graduated from Western State College in Gunnison in 1955. Wilma taught in Ft. Morgan then returned to Crawford to teach.
She married Norbert Jackson on January 26, 1958. They took over his grandfather’s farm on Fruitland Mesa. Wilma enjoyed going to check on the cattle on summer pasture and seeing the calves in the spring. She loved to make latch-hook rugs, make stuffed animals, and to knit and crochet scarves and slippers.
She is survived by her son Marvin (Wendy Everett) of Crawford; daughter, Marilyn (Scott) Linman of Minnesota; grandchildren, Eric (Michelle) Linman of Texas, Cris (Jessica) Linman and Holli Linman, both of Minnesota; great- grandchildren, Tyler, Kailey, and Kyler of Texas, and Allison and Alyssa of Minnesota; and her brother, Dellis (Linda) Ferrier of Hotchkiss.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and a sister.
Cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will be at 9 A.M. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Pavilion at Zack’s in Hotchkiss.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crawford Public Library or the Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Society in Hotchkiss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.