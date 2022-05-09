Wilma Jean Myers
July 11, 1934 ~ April 30, 2022
Wilma Jean Myers passed away Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at the Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. Wilma was 87 years old.
Wilma was born July 11, 1934, to Audrey Jewell Marshall and William Thomas Jordan in Arkansas. She would spend her childhood and graduate from high school in Arkansas.
Wilma married Maynard Ray Myers in Arkansas on May 18th, 1950. To this union three sons were born: Delbert, Larry and Darrell. Wilma is survived by son Delbert and his wife Nellie, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sons. Services will be held by the family at a later date.
