Wilma M. Watson
March 4, 1930 ~ February 1, 2021
Lifetime Delta County resident, Wilma M. Watson, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 90 years young.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Wilma M. was born on March 4, 1930 to William and Cora Hazel (Dakin) Holder in Delta, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Delta County, graduating from Cedaredge High School with the Class of 1948. After graduation, Wilma attended Western State College in Gunnison.
On March 18, 1951, Wilma married the love of her life, Darrel G. Watson, in Eckert, Colorado. The newlyweds moved to Delta in 1957, where they raised their three sons.
Wilma was a member of Presbyterian Church of Delta. She enjoyed stamp collecting and was an avid reader.
Wilma is survived by her three sons: Mike (Debbie) Watson of Linden, California; Curt (Jo) Watson of Delta; and David Watson of Eckert; a sister, Shirley (Eddie) Hollett of Delta; eight grandchildren: Brandee Ballou, Danielle (Brandon) Garner, Derek Watson, Garett (Hayley) Watson, Todd (Michelle) Watson, Travis (Amber) Watson, Tyler (Bridget) Watson and Austin Watson and four great-grandchildren: Alayna Watson, Landon Watson, Regan Watson and Charlee Watson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Wilma’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
