Wiltrud Mathilde Wason
March 23, 1939 — August 19, 2023
Trudy Wason passed away Saturday morning August 19th, 2023, at the Montrose Hospital in Montrose, Colorado. She was 84 years old.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at 2pm at Taylor Funeral Service in Delta, Colorado. A private family internment will be held in Grand Junction, Colorado at the Veteran’s Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Trudy was born on March 23rd, 1939, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to Edmund and Emmy Emrich. She grew up in Kaiserslautern with six brothers and sisters, attending school and began working in a bank upon her graduation.
Trudy and her sister would go to a dance club on the American base where she met her husband Bill, who was stationed at Sembach. They were wed in Kaiserslautern on June 18th, 1960, and just celebrated 63 years of marriage. They returned to the States in May of 1961, and lived in California, Guam, Illinois, and Missouri.
They made their way to Paonia in July 2000, making their home on the Western Slope for 23 years.
During her working years, she enjoyed many types of work such as secretarial, personnel manager, transportation manager, linguist, and bookkeeping.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting and was an excellent seamstress/quilter. She collected nutcrackers, music boxes and Hummels. Trudy enjoyed folk dancing with her husband Bill for 18 years in the Kansas City area. She was a loving mother and Oma. She was a den mother for Michael’s scout troop, she enjoyed traveling back to Germany for visits. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, quilting, shopping and helping others.
Some of the most memorable things are things we hear, and she always said, “Herr-Shaft-Nocheinmal!!”
Trudy is survived by her husband Bill Wason of Delta, CO; her children Michael Wason of Cedaredge, CO; her daughter Rebecca Drbohlav and son-in-law Matt of Hotchkiss, CO; her sister Lotte Lewis of Ramstein, Germany; Helmut Emrich and wife of Kaiserslautern, Germany; Hermann Emrich also of Kaiserslautern and Karl Heinz Emrich and wife of Neunkirchen, Germany; six grandchildren: Gillian, Erica, Karl-Heinz, Heather, William and Kenneth; six great grandchildren: Christa, Brooklynn, Vincent, Louis, Elise and Finley.
Trudy is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Emmy Emrich; a brother Folkwart, a sister Herta, and her daughter Heidi Hall.
