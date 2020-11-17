Wynn Mossler
October 4, 1930 ~ November 10, 2020
Wynn Mossler passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Horizons Care Center.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Hotchkiss. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mountain View Bible Church in Lazear with interment follow in Cedaredge Cemetery.
Frances Elwyn (Wynn) Thompson Mossler was born October 4, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee to Donald and Bea Thompson. She grew up in Memphis and graduated from Central High School there. She attended the University of South Carolina where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
On August 5, 1950, she married Rex Mossler in Memphis. They were married for almost 57 years. Most of those years she was a homemaker and her family was her greatest joy. She worked occasionally usually in medical offices. In 1985 she retired after 8 years as an instructor in the Med Assist School of Hawaii.
In her retirement years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with her family. In her later years she enjoyed painting bird houses, playing bridge and enjoying family get togethers.
She is survived by her son Ross Mossler (Tom Peterson) in Reno Nevada, daughters Elaine Queen (Mark) in Hotchkiss, Colorado, Jackie Tatakis (John) in New York, New York, five grandsons, Scott Queen (Tamara) of Delta, Colorado, Erik Queen (Danielle) of Burnsville, Minnesota, Todd Queen (Shayna) of Delta Colorado, Brad Queen (Courtney) of Grand Junction, Colorado and John Tatakis of New York, New York and six great granddaughters, Danika, Sloan and Ania Queen all of Delta, Colorado and Lily, Grace and Emilia all of Burnsville, Minnesota.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Wynn’s memory to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
