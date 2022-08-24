Yolanda Lucy Wolgram
Yolanda Lucy Wolgram passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 8th, 2022. She was 71 years old.
“Londa” was preceded in death by her parents, Vidal Sr. and Sofia J. Martinez of Craig, Colorado, Father and Mother-in-law William R. and Agnes Wolgram of Fruita, Colorado, her good boy doggie Micky.
She is survived by her husband William E. Wolgram of Delta, Colorado, son Terry A. (Jennifer) Duran of Craig, Colorado, son Damian Duran of Craig, Colorado, son Ken Wolgram of Craig, Colorado, son Dale Wolgram of Madison, Kansas, sister Pita (Joe) Archuleta of Craig, Colorado, brother Percy Martinez of Craig, Colorado, brother Vidal Jr. Martinez of Craig, Colorado, Sister Marjean (Robert) Mercado of Pima, Arizona, her life long friend Mary (Chuck) Sanford of Clifton, Colorado. Grandchildren Zane, Zaidden, Jaxon, Orion, Dagen, Ashley, Ryan. One great grandchild Calvin and many nieces and nephews.
