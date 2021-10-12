Shall Delta County public library district taxes be increased $0.00 (zero dollars) annually for collection beginning in 2022 and thereafter; and in order to sustain all library revenues allowed by law, shall the district’s total operating mill levy be adjusted annually to offset net tax revenue losses resulting from reductions to the residential real estate assessment rate of 7.15% and the commercial real estate assessment rate of 29%; and shall all district revenues be collected, retaining and spent notwithstanding any limitation or restriction of Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, or without regard to the 5.5% property tax revenue limitation of Section 29-1-301, C.R.S. or any other law?
Total district fiscal year spending:
Fiscal year
2021 (estimated) $1,150,261
2020 (actual). $1,228,240
2019 (actual). $1,405,807
2018 (actual) $1,349,477
2017 (actual) $1,500,753
Overall percentage change from 2017 to 2021: -23.45%
Overall dollar change from 2017 to 2021: -$350,492
Proposed tax increase:
District estimate of the maximum amount of proposed tax increase for fiscal year 2022 under ballot issue 7A: $0
District estimate of the maximum fiscal year spending for fiscal year 2022 without the increase under ballot issue 7A: $1,620,000
Those in favor say:
Voting yes means zero increase in taxes. This ballot measure stabilizes the Delta County Library District’s revenue. The Gallagher Amendment set a constant real estate assessment rate, but this amendment was repealed by voters in 2020, allowing for changes in the assessment rates. Initiative 27 and Senate Bill 293 aim to decrease those rates, thus decreasing the revenue for the Delta County Library District.
Voting yes on this ballot measure locks in the real estate assessment rates previously approved by voters for future years to come.
I am writing to express my support of the ballot issue 7A which will appear on this November’s ballot.
Our libraries have struggled for many years to maintain patron services while dealing with reduced tax revenues. When the voters struck down Gallagher last year, it seemed as if perhaps the constant unknown of property tax-based revenues might end. Now the State Legislature and a Citizen’s Initiative are once again changing those revenues. It must be extremely difficult for our libraries and other special districts to plan for the future when every year or so those revenues are changed in major ways.
Trying to hit such a moving target in budget planning would be extremely difficult. I think freezing the assessment rate at its current level (with no tax increase) would ensure the future of our libraries by assuring the assessment rate remains at its current level.
This ballot issue will not raise property taxes. Its purpose is to maintain the existing funding level for the library district.
Those opposed say:
No comments were filed by the constitutional deadline.
