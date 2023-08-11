The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) is thrilled to announce that two area organizations have come together as season co-partners, the VSA’s highest sponsorship level: Cimarron Wealth Management and The David Mize Family. This marks the first time the VSA has ever had season co-partners since its inception in 1970.
“Cimarron Wealth Management has a deep-rooted history of support for our organization, and we are delighted to welcome them back to their second year of season partnership,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr. said.
"Something extraordinary happens when the community gathers together to share in the joy of music: it brings people closer and deepens the experience,” Michael Murphy, wealth advisor with CWM, said. “For over 50 years, the VSA has been bringing people of all ages together to listen to beautiful music. The VSA enriches the regional community with live music; they give a diverse group of regional musicians an outlet for creating art and beauty; and they remain dedicated to passing on musical traditions to future generations. We are proud to support them for a second year as a season partner. We will be cheering them on at all six concerts of their 52nd season, and we hope you will, too.”
Season co-partner The David Mize Family is known throughout the Uncompahgre, North Fork, and Grand Valleys for their consistent and generous philanthropic efforts. “The David Mize Family has been a longstanding donor to the VSA, and we’re excited to welcome them as our first ever season co-partner,” Clubb said.
“It’s thanks to generous supporters like these two organizations that the VSA can continue bringing classical music to life.”
The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. The VSA will launch season 52 on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater with their free, annual “Pops in the Park” concert. The theme, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” will take listeners on a journey across the country, celebrating our rich heritage of culture and music. Selections will highlight contemporary music styles, Americana, marches, light classics, and more. The Montrose Community Band will open the concert at 6pm, and the VSA Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage at 7pm.
The VSA provides their free, outdoor Pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, and underwriting. “A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization like the VSA is such a rare and special offering for our multi-generational musicians and regional audiences,” Clubb said. “An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that's valuable.”
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets for the upcoming November-April concert series at the Montrose Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (417 Main St); and in Montrose at season co-partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd) and Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
Here's how the VSA’s Season 52 will roll out, including the free, annual Pops in the Park concert at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, followed by a five-concert series at the Montrose Pavilion between November and April:
Sep - Pops in the Park: From Sea to Shining Sea – FREE!
Orchestra & Chorus
Saturday, September 9, 2023
6pm: Montrose Community Band (opener)
7pm: VSA Orchestra & Chorus
Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, 400 Shanes Way, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: Colorado Outdoors
Program Summary: Join us for a journey across the country, celebrating our rich heritage of culture and music!
Nov - Classic Drama: Feel the Music
Orchestra
Saturday, November 11, 2023 6:30pm
Sunday, November 12, 2023 3pm
Montrose Pavilion Event Center, 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: DMEA/ELEVATE
Program Summary: Feel the music at an evening of compositions from great composers whose creations touch our souls. Experience the full range of human emotions in this special performance.
Dec - Christmas by Candlelight: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Orchestra & Chorus
Saturday, December 15, 2023 7pm
Sunday, December 16, 2023 6:30pm
Montrose Pavilion Event Center, 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: BMO
Program Summary: Our candlelight concert will feature festive and joyful seasonal favorites and a dramatic reading of the beloved poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, by the Magic Circle Players.
Feb - A Night at the Movies: Hollywood Favorites, Starring the Classics!
Orchestra
Saturday, February 24, 2024 6:30pm
Sunday, February 25, 2024 3pm
Montrose Pavilion Event Center, 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: Montrose Regional Health
Program Summary: Pairing the classics of music and film, the VSA orchestra’s winter concert features landmark film scores that will evoke distinctive and memorable moments in cinema history.
Mar - Heaven & Bluegrass: Singing the Sacred
Chorus
Saturday, March 30, 2024 6:30pm
Sunday, March 31, 2024 3pm
Montrose Pavilion Event Center, 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: Budget Blinds
Program Summary: Presenting a mix of etheric choral music and bluegrass, our spring concert is full of feel-good music that explores and combines these two expressions and forms of spirituality.
Apr - Rites of Spring: Rhythms of Nature
Orchestra
Saturday, April 20, 2024 7:30pm
Sunday, April 21, 2024 3pm
Montrose Pavilion Event Center, 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose CO 81401
Concert Partner: Go Big Banners
Program Summary: Let the beauty of music enrich your spirit and feed your soul as we celebrate the season of renewal with music to inspire and delight.
