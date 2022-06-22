Bruce William Rouzer
July 8, 1945 ~ June 7, 2022
Bruce William Rouzer passed away at Delta Health Hospital on Thursday, June 7th, 2022 in Delta Colorado. He was 76 years old.
Bruce was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to Bertha Bresnahan and Kenneth Allen Rouzer on July 8th, 1945. He would grow up in Lansing, Illinois and would earn a bachelor’s degree in business from Bradley University. Bruce would go on to continue his family’s injection molding plastics business, Kenrow Plastics.
Bruce was the father of two children, a son, Jeffrey, who passed away in 1991, and a daughter, Jennifer Weinrauch, of Crab Orchard, Kentucky. He has one grandchild, Holly Weinrauch, of Watertown, Massachusetts.
Bruce was a member of the Model Train Association, an avid model train enthusiast and the owner of Colorado Model Structures.
Bruce is survived by a brother, David of Alabama; his daughter Jennifer and his granddaughter Holly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Clara Lee Little of Tarpen Springs, Florida; and his son Jeffrey Rouzer.
