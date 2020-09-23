Shall the establishment and operation and retail medical marijuana stores be permitted in the town of Cedaredge, Colorado subject to State of Colorado retail and medical marijuana laws and ordinances adopted by the town of Cedaredge no earlier than January 1, 2021?
Cedaredge Town Ballot Issue 2A - Establishment of retail and medical marajuana stores
