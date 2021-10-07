It was a beautiful day for a drive in Western Colorado on Friday, September 17, especially in a finely tuned, impeccably turned out classic vehicle!
The Colorado Grand has been rolling through Hotchkiss since 1989 and the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce has been collaborating with the Classic Charity Tour since the beginning. Usually the Chamber organizes a lunch for the motorists, but this year Hotchkiss Chamber members and volunteers served a morning coffee. The motorists made sure to take advantage of local offerings, from the coffee to the juice and pastries. The drivers were well-fueled for the rest of their drive.
The Colorado Grand combines pleasure and business in its annual charity tour, taking in the sights of Colorado’s fall foliage and generating goodwill along the way. The organization distributes over $500,000 annually to Western Slope towns and small Colorado charities. For years the Colorado Grand scholarship has benefited North Fork High School students with a generous contribution to their continuing educations. The Scholarship for 2022 will award $8,500 to a deserving North Fork High School student.
