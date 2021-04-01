On Monday, Governor Polis announced that all Colorado residents 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, April 2. “This is a great step forward in helping to further our efforts towards herd immunity,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “It’s great to see the vaccine eligibility reaching high school aged individuals.”
For individuals aged 16-18, the Pfizer vaccine is the only option to date. Delta Health has a Pfizer vaccination event on Friday, April 2, in the Oncology building; appointments are still available, schedule an appointment at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48abae2aa4fbc34-covid1.
The updated dial does not change Colorado’s current statewide mask mandate. Separate from the dial changes, the current mask Executive Order expires April 4, and at that time, the Governor may choose to make modifications. As we continue to vaccinate residents, it’s critical that we continue to do everything that we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially with the different, more contagious variants starting to circulate in and around Delta County; the same precautions exist—wear a mask, keep your distance from others, and wash your hands frequently.
Free mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Delta County once per week in a new location. Every Friday from 9:00am – 4:00pm individuals can get a free COVID-19 test at the Tru-Vu Drive In Theatre, located at 1001 Hwy 92, in Delta. Pre-registration is recommended at: AffinityeCareColorado.com. Delta County Health Department continues to provide testing on Tuesdays; for an appointment call 970-874-2165.
Delta County Call Center remains every day from 8:00a – 5:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Schedule your vaccine appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers here:
Delta County Health Department – http://book.novelhealth.ai/delta or call 970-874-2168
• Delta Health – 970-874-2410
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
• Mesa County Convention Center
o English scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=en
o Spanish scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=es
Mental Health Assistance:
• Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
• A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
• Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
• Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
