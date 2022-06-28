Delta County Health Department (DCHD) is reporting the closure of the COVID-19 testing site at Tru-Vu Drive-In Theater in Delta. The last test day at Tru-Vu is Monday, June 27, 2022. Delta’s testing site is one of approximately 50 sites state-wide to close at the end of June. The closure continues the gradual transition to normalizing COVID-19 testing in traditional healthcare settings. Colorado’s Roadmap to Moving Forward is working to shift diagnostic testing, treatment, and vaccination services to healthcare providers. Federal programs are also available, including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms:
- Contact your healthcare provider to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test.
- DCHD has rapid tests available for curbside pickup at 255 W. 6th St, Delta, Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. When you arrive, please call (970) 874-2165, and someone will bring the tests to you.
- A list of alternative testing sites is available on the DCHD’s COVID testing web page for those whose provider is not offering testing or those without a healthcare provider.
If you test positive with an at-home test:
- Contact your healthcare provider right away to determine if you are eligible for therapeutics.
- If you don’t have a health care provider, contact your health insurance company or visit DCHD’s website for telehealth options.
- Isolate from others for at least five days from the first day of symptoms or positive test result. After isolation, wear a mask for five days when around others or in public.
For more information: https://www.deltacounty.com/705/COVID-19-Testing
